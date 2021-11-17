Reading FC confirm key off-field 2021/22 blow

Reading have confirmed that they have accepted a six-point deduction for exceeding the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits, which will be applied immediately.

Club statement | EFL confirm points deduction penalty 📰 We can confirm that we have accepted the penalty of a six point deduction as a result of exceeding the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits. Read the full statement here 👉 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 17, 2021

It’s no secret that the Royals have had this issue hanging over their head for some time, with fans waiting nervously to find out the extent of the punishment that was to be handed out.

And, after talks with the EFL, the club have come to an agreement, as they announced this evening that they will be hit with an immediate six-point penalty.

As well as that, a further six points will be suspended until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the Berkshire outfit to be hit with that deduction if they fail to follow the business plan they have agreed over that period.

This means that Veljko Paunovic’s side will drop down to 19th in the Championship table, just four points above the relegation zone.

However, the one positive is that the club now know where they stand, ensuring they can play out the rest of the season knowing their situation.

The verdict

This is obviously a big blow for Reading but they knew something was happening and fans will probably be relieved that the case has been closed.

We’ve seen several clubs suffer points deductions in recent years and it was inevitable this would happen to the Royals considering the charges against them.

Now though, it’s about looking forward. Paunovic and the team are still not in the relegation zone, but they will want to push on in the coming weeks to ensure they don’t get sucked into the fight at the bottom.

