Reading FC confirm agreement with 47-cap international

Reading FC have managed to secure the signature of experienced winger Junior Hoilett for another season, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old has spent the majority of his career in English football, having joined Blackburn Rovers as a teenager from youth football in his native Canada.

Hoilett has featured in the Premier League for Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, but has been a Championship player since 2019 when the Bluebirds were relegated from the top flight.

25 quiz questions about Reading FC managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 How old is Paul Ince? 50 52 54 55

He was snapped up by the Royals last summer when his Cardiff contract expired and played 27 times for the Berkshire outfit in the Championship, starting in all but six of his outings, and scored three goals with two assists notched.

Despite his contract expiring last week without a renewal agreed, Hoilett has still opted to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for another year after finally negotiating agreeable terms to extend his stay.

The Verdict

Despite not producing much in terms of goalscoring contributions last season, Hoilett can still be an important player for Reading.

Especially when you factor in the Royals’ transfer restrictions, Hoilett will be very good for depth at the very least, with Paul Ince needing bodies in through the door this summer.

Hoilett has been a very consistent Championship-level player for a number of years, and the Canadian will be eager to prove he’s still got something left to give.

Whilst Reading may get someone in that is younger for the starting position on the left flank – or Ovie Ejaria could be that player who is currently at the club – Hoilett has a crucial role to play next season and his contract renewal is positive news.