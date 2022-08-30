Reading FC closing in on transfer agreement for Chelsea player

Ghana international left-back Baba Rahman is closing in on a return to Championship league leaders Reading, German publication Bild have reported – via Inside Futbol.

It would be the latest temporary departure from Stamford Bridge for the 28-year-old, who hasn’t featured for the Blues at all since the 2015-16 season.

Since his last appearance in the Premier League, Rahman spent two-and-a-half seasons at Schalke, and then had stints in France, Spain and Greece with Reims, Real Mallorca and PAOK Salonika, before then signing for Reading last August.

Rahman made 29 appearances in the second tier for the Royals last season as they survived relegation to League One, but he is yet to find another new club to take him for the season, with his future at Chelsea a bleak one despite having just under two years remaining on his contract.

The Ghanaian is now on the verge of returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium once again, with Paul Ince on the hunt for a left wing-back for a number of weeks, and now he’s seemingly got his man despite working under transfer restrictions.

The Verdict

Having been on the hunt for left-backs for a long time, Paul Ince will no doubt be happy about getting Rahman back once again, if reports are to be believed.

Nesta Guinness-Walker has been doing a decent job since his arrival and so has Tom McIntyre in an unfamiliar position, but Rahman will provide top-level and international experience upon his expected return.

Whilst it would probably be more ideal for Rahman to arrive permanently following his stay last season and the fact Reading can only have five loan players in a matchday squad in the Championship, needs must in this case when it comes to bringing in a left-back.

Reading are still under transfer restrictions as well, so to get Rahman in for what will probably be a low wage contribution is good business.