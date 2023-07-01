Reading are close to striking an agreement to sign free agent Theo Walcott, according to journalist Andy Preston.

The former England international performed well for Southampton at times last season - but was unable to stop them from suffering relegation to the Championship.

With the Saints needing to cut costs and adapt to the financial conditions of the second tier, they decided to release the attacker on the expiration of his contract at St Mary's and this has allowed the Royals to swoop in.

Theo Walcott and Reading

Courtney Friday believes Walcott was keen to link up with the Royals last summer when they were in the second tier - but a move failed to be fully agreed in the end and with that - he stayed on the south coast.

But with the player now a free agent, the Berkshire outfit may have a good chance of getting this deal over the line and it has been confirmed that he was present at the club's training ground this week.

A deal is now believed to be close and that may come as a surprise to some people considering Ruben Selles' side now find themselves in League One.

However, Selles and Walcott have worked together before and the latter spent a chunk of his life close by in Newbury, so this is a move that makes sense for all parties.

Would Theo Walcott be a good signing for Reading?

Keeping him fit will be key because if they can, he could be a real game-changer in the third tier.

He may be slower than he once was and is coming to the latter stages of his career now, but he could still have a lot to offer and fellow ex-England international Andy Carroll is proof that older players can be major assets.

It would be hard to see him being anything other than one of the first names on the teamsheet if he links up with the Berkshire outfit, although his game time may need to be managed to ensure he remains injury free.

Not only could he be an asset on the pitch, but he could also be useful off it as a role model for younger players.

Plenty of youngsters are likely to get a chance to shine at the Select Car Leasing Stadium during the 2023/24 campaign, so having experienced heads like Walcott and Sam Hutchinson will be important.