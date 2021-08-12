Reading FC closing in on deal to sign Premier League player, medical imminent

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is set to undergo a medical at Championship rivals Reading ahead of a season-long loan move, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (10:10am).

The 21-year-old came through Premier League champions Manchester City’s academy, playing heavily in their youth system before joining Watford on a six-year deal in 2019, following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

But since his move to Vicarage Road, he has only made five senior appearances for the Hornets, with two of these coming in the Championship.

After their promotion to the Premier League, Xisco’s side are likely to utilise him even less over the next 12 months and with this, they are seemingly prepared to let him go out on loan to the second-tier.

Reading are yet to make a single signing this summer due to the club’s transfer embargo and the tight restrictions that have hampered any deals being completed so far, but their deadlock with the EFL looks set to be broken with the central midfielder undergoing a medical at the Select Car Leasing Stadium today ahead of a temporary move.

He will join the likes of Andy Rinomhota, Nottingham Forest-linked Josh Laurent and teenager Dejan Tetek as options in the heart of midfield, although his ability to play in a more advanced role could make him a possible alternative to key players John Swift and Ovie Ejaria.

The Verdict:

Dele-Bashiru is a bit of an unknown quantity in the Championship due to his limited number of appearances at senior level, but the midfield area is one Reading need to strengthen and the fact they might finally get a signing in will come as a huge relief to Royals fans.

It’s clear they need to strengthen their wing position, recruit a first-choice left-back and perhaps bring in a striker to support the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas up top, but this is a good start.

With Watford probably eager to see him in action, this is likely to be a cheap deal to complete too which could persuade the EFL to give them the freedom needed to make further signings.

At this stage with just a few weeks left to go in the transfer window, they need this freedom if they want to be a competitive force in the Championship.

Kadeem Harris is already training with the Royals ahead of a potential permanent move after he was released from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, so he could well be the next signing in the door if he continues to impress on trial.