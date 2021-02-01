Reading FC closing in on Deadline Day deal

Reading are closing in on the signing of Los Angeles FC winger Diego Rossi, according to Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Royals are yet to add to their squad this month, with Veljko Paunovic’s side sitting fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Di Marzio claims, however, that the Royals are close to bringing in winger Diego Rossi from Los Angeles FC.

Uruguay U23 international Rossi signed for LAFC from Penarol in 2018, and has since scored 53 goals in 102 games for the MLS side.

Last season, he scored nine goals in 16 league outings for LAFC, who finished top of the MLS table.

His arrival could be a pricey one, too, with Pipe Sierra reporting that the Royals have made a bid of around €10million for the attacker.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front-line but mainly out wide on the left, Rossi would add an exciting attacking option to the Royals.

The Berkshire club have scored 40 goals in the Championship this season, with Paunovic clearly keen to add more firepower to this squad.

The Verdict

This would be a real coup.

Rossi looks to be a really exciting forward who has scored and created many goals for Los Angeles in the MLS.

Of course, English football is a lot different to that of in America, so it may take him a while to get used to the standard and the physicality.

But I think he’d fit right in at the Madejski Stadium, as Reading have a lot of quick, skilful players who Paunovic has got the best out of this season.