Reading FC close in on transfer breakthrough

Reading FC are closing in on the signing of Alfa Semedo from Benfica.

According to Courtney Friday from the Reading Chronicle, Semedo will be a new addition at the Madejski Stadium, with the Royals closing in on a deal for the midfielder.

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Championship, with the Benfica man spending last season with Nottingham Forest.

Semedo was part of Sabri Lamouchi’s side that pushed for the play-offs in the Championship for large parts of the season, only to fall at the final hurdle and drop out of the top-six on the final day of the regular season.

In total, Semedo made 26 appearances across all competitions for Forest, with 24 of those coming in the Championship.

He also scored two league goals for the Reds, including the winner on Forest’s trip to Swansea City and in the 4-0 rout against Queens Park Rangers.

Understand #readingfc are close to signing Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo. Scored twice in 24 appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest last season. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) September 14, 2020

For Reading, they had the dream start to the 2020/21 Championship season on Saturday.

Veljko Paunovic watched his side beat Derby County convincingly, with goals from Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria securing a 2-0 win against the Rams.

The Verdict

Semedo was fairly steady for Forest last season in the Championship and, after a taste of what the division is about, he should be ready for another crack at that level.

That could be excellent news for Reading as they close in on his signing.

It’s been a positive start to the season for the Royals, but they need more. The current squad looks thin in terms of quality and you do doubt whether they can last the distance in any potential play-off push.

However, adding the likes of Semedo, plus a few more, should give them the confidence that this year will be more positive than the last.

