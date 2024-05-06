Highlights Reading's eventful January 2022 window included a surprising loan swap deal with Stoke City involving Liam Moore and Tom Ince.

Moore's departure to Stoke put an end to speculation following a club statement, with some seeing it as beneficial for all parties involved.

Tom Ince proved to be a key player for Reading, making important goal contributions and ultimately bringing a positive impact to the team.

During the latter stages of the January 2022 window, Reading could have benefitted from adding more players to their squad amid what had been a turbulent month at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A lot had happened during that month, with the Royals losing to non-league outfit Kidderminster Harriers in the EFL Cup, suffering a 7-0 home defeat against Fulham and seeing Liam Moore stripped of the captaincy.

Karl Hein, however, arrived in January and looked set to be a much-needed asset in the team with Rafael Cabral leaving shortly before the Arsenal man's arrival.

After that, it looked as though that would be the only bit of winter business that they would do, but the Royals and then-Championship rivals Stoke City agreed a loan swap deal that saw Moore head to the bet365 Stadium and Tom Ince making the switch to Berkshire.

On paper, it could have been a good deal for both parties, although some questioned whether the wing position needed to be addressed by Veljko Paunovic's side as opposed to other areas.

The deal went through and it's fair to say that the Royals came out as the eventual winners.

Liam Moore's time at Stoke City

Earlier in the January window, Moore had been stripped of the captaincy after asking to leave the SCL Stadium, humiliating for the central defender who was the subject of a jaw-dropping club statement.

After that statement, it seemed unlikely that he would play for the Royals again and many fans were relieved to see him make the temporary move to Staffordshire.

It isn't necessarily because he "showed a lack of commitment", according to some, but because this was an unwanted off-field distraction and the defender's departure was the best for all parties.

The move to Stoke allowed him to temporarily move closer to his former club, Leicester City, and allowed him to prove his worth again.

But he made just six appearances in all competitions under Michael O'Neill, with the centre-back injured for much of his loan stay at the bet365 Stadium.

His lack of appearances meant that his switch wasn't worthwhile for the Potters, who would have been disappointed not to have seen more of Moore.

Tom Ince proved to be a good signing for Reading FC

Ince had actually performed fairly well at Stoke during the first half of the 2021/22 season, even if his move had been a disappointment overall.

And this would have given the Royals' fans some hope when he joined.

Ince may have only registered two goals and one assist in 15 league appearances for the Berkshire side during his loan spell, but these goals against AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City proved to be important.

Earning the Royals a point at the Vitality Stadium, it was his goal that started the comeback in the 4-4 draw against the Swans.

Being released by Stoke at the end of 2021/22, he then signed a long-term deal at the SCL Stadium to link up with his father Paul Ince, who took charge of the club back in February and had also signed a permanent deal.

Ince Jr thrived in Berkshire during the 2022/23 campaign and gave the Royals a fighting chance of staying up with his goalscoring contributions, but his absence towards the end of that season was sorely felt.

Tom Ince's 2022/23 campaign at Reading FC (all competitions) Appearances 39 Goals 9 Assists 5

He may not have been able to keep them up and did reportedly depart to join Watford for a reported £50,000 last summer but given the impact he made in Berkshire, there can be no denying that the Royals were the clear winners from their deal with Stoke.