"Tyler Bindon, we want you to stay".

The 2,665 Reading FC fans packed into the away end at The Valley may only make up a fraction of the Royals fanbase but they spoke for everyone associated with the League One club when they serenaded their 19-year-old centre-back after Saturday's goalless draw against Charlton Athletic.

It was another impressive display from Bindon, who continues to show himself as a central defender with sky-high potential and maturity beyond his years. The challenging off-field issues at the Berkshire club have forced the New Zealand international to develop quickly and take responsibility, and he has stepped up to face every challenge.

The latest test came in South London on Saturday as Noel Hunt's side battled to a hard-fought draw against a Charlton team on their hottest run under Nathan Jones, with three wins on the bounce, and one of the division's in-form striker in Miles Leaburn, who has four goals and two assists in his last three games.

Once again, Bindon rose to the occasion – stopping the Addicks from scoring and keeping Leaburn quieter than he had been in some time. The teenager did not do it alone, with Harlee Dean continuing his Royals redemption with another strong display and a youthful backline battling hard, but he relished the physical battle against the towering Addicks forward and, ultimately, came out on top.

Throughout the game, he was in the right place at the right time to deny the hosts. In the early exchanges, he was perfectly positioned to block Thierry Small's effort while in the second half, he buffeted wave after wave of attacks – finishing the trip to the capital with 15 clearances, eight headed clearances, two interceptions, and three ball recoveries (FotMob).

Reading were not at their best going forward at The Valley but, very much the modern centre-back, Bindon's quality and confidence in possession was clear to see as well. He brought the ball out from the back with comfort, picked out teammates in the final third on several occasions, and marauded forward himself while also proving a nuisance for the Charlton defence at set pieces.

It was the sort of performance that Royals fans have come to expect from their rising star and one that highlights why they're so worried about losing him this month.

Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, and Norwich City among those linked with Tyler Bindon

As is the case with any EFL talent, Bindon's emergence has seen him linked with moves to bigger clubs.

In September 2023, Premier League title chasers Arsenal were reported to be tracking the central defender while heads have turned in the Championship more recently.

Last month, Football League World exclusively revealed that Coventry City, Hull City, and Watford were among a host of clubs chasing Bindon as they looked to capitalise on the ownership situation at the Berkshire club. Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are reportedly said to have joined the race.

Hunt has admitted that losing players in the January transfer window is "a strong possibility" for the Royals as they look to stay afloat and though there have been fresh reports of an exclusivity agreement over a potential takeover deal, that may not come soon enough to stop sales this month – particularly given the defender's contract is set to expire this summer.

Tyler Bindon admits Reading FC future is out of his hands

Despite all the noise, Bindon remains focussed on Reading and their League One play-off push. Quizzed by BBC Radio Berkshire recently on whether he'd heard anything about a potential exit, he said: “I haven’t talked to anyone. I’m here right now, and that’s all that matters right now; I’m living in the moment.”

The supporters have made it clear they want the defender to stay – a stance that will be echoed by Hunt, his staff, and his players – but even if the teenager feels the same, he knows that decision might be out of his hands.

He added: “It’s not in my hands, unfortunately. Whatever happens, I will deal with it.

“In my head, I always like to live in the moment, be myself and don’t like the outside noise. I just focus on what I’m doing.”

Tyler Bindon's Reading FC stats (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Minutes 2023/24 45 3,821 2024/25 26 2,262

Charlton Athletic display will only intensify Reading FC fears

Losing key players has become part of life at Dai Yongge's Reading in recent windows but that won't ease the pain of the next departure.

With Championship interest building and a contract that expires in the summer, Bindon's latest impressive display will only intensify fears that he could be the next to go. It will be a gutting blow for the Royals, who will have to watch their breakout star develop at another club and already have a threadbare squad.

That Reading are in the race for the play-offs is remarkable given the circumstances. Unfortunately, it feels increasingly likely that they will have to complete their top six challenge without the New Zealand international – the way the away fans serenaded him at full-time at The Valley shows they're all too aware of that reality.