Reading FC, Cardiff and Swansea City set to miss out on transfer target

Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin has undergone a medical at Australian side Brisbane Roar as he prepares for a move away from England, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 32-year-old is confirmed to be departing Loftus Road on the expiration of his contract this summer, with Reading one side believed to be interested in recruiting the forward who is admired by key official Mark Bowen.

However, the Royals are limited in what they can offer the experienced forward because of the business plan they remain under – a plan that has given them a strict wage bill to operate within.

He was thought to be open to a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium though with the striker living in the local area, potentially giving them an advantage over others in their quest to land him.

However, Football League World understands league rivals Cardiff City and Swansea were also interested in recruiting him for free, with both also likely to be working within limited budgets again this summer.

But it has now been revealed that he’s set to head down under, with Australian top-tier Brisbane Roar poised to recruit him after seeing him undertake a medical. With the R’s not due any compensation for his services, he’s in line to join on a free transfer.

The Verdict:

He isn’t the most prolific player and this is why this latest news may not be too much of a blow to the Swans or the Bluebirds, especially the former who already have the likes of Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe at their disposal.

However, Russell Martin’s side could benefit from having another forward in their side if they are to play two up top for the foreseeable future, with Jamie Paterson able to play behind Obafemi and Piroe.

Cardiff, meanwhile, will surely have other irons in the fire considering how busy the Bluebirds have been in the transfer market already, though they are in need of at least two forwards.

They haven’t brought in a single loanee yet though, so they could use the loan market to recruit a couple of strikers again like they did in January when Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu arrived in the Welsh capital.

The Royals may be the side that feels the worst about this news – because he could have been a cheap option and they will now need to find alternatives to pursue within a very limited budget.