Reading FC boss Paul Ince makes honest revelation over recent omission of Chelsea loanee

Reading boss Paul Ince has suggested that Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei is not quite up to speed with Championship football just yet, hence his recent omission from the side.

Casadei signed for the Royals on loan for the remainder of the campaign late in January and made his debut against Watford earlier this month.

Since then, though, the 20-year-old Italian has spent the last three league matches on the bench, each time going the full 90 minutes without featuring, including during last night’s 1-0 defeat away at Cardiff.

Royals boss Paul Ince has suggested this is due to Casadei not being quite up to speed with the demands of the division, but did say the club will see a lot more of him this season.

“To be fair he did OK in the first game, but he is 20 and you look at him in training and you think he just needs a bit more experience.” the Reading boss explained, via RDG.TODAY.

“You’ve got to remember he’s coming from Italy, trained with the U21s or U23s – it’s not the same tempo as men’s football.

“He’s probably one of those where he’ll get better in the next two, three weeks once he knows the tempo of the game. The Championship is a tough, tough league.”

Ince continued: “I actually thought about putting him in today, but with Mama [Loum] coming back and Ty [Fornah] getting the winner on Tuesday – hopefully we’ll see more of him [Casadei].

“He’s still 20, but he’s still growing into his body. We’ll see a lot more of him this season.”

Following last night’s Cardiff defeat, Reading currently sit 15th in the Championship.

The Royals next face Blackpool in league action next Saturday.

The Verdict

We’ve seen it time and time again where players arrive in the Championship and they are not quite ready to contribute.

It sounds like that is the case with Casadei, which perhaps shouldn’t be a big surprise given his age and lack of senior experience.

What you would say, though, is that Reading perhaps needed their January recruits to come in and hit the ground running given their recent slide down the table.

There is still plenty of time for Casadei to come good, though, as he adjusts to playing football week in week out in the Championship.