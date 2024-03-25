Highlights Ben Elliott made a bold move from Chelsea to Reading for more playing time, but struggled to secure a starting spot due to team dynamics.

Despite some setbacks, Elliott showcased his talent in flashes and has the potential to become a key player for Reading with more opportunities.

Reading FC, under the guidance of coach Ruben Selles, has the potential to excel if new ownership injects fresh energy into the struggling squad.

Ben Elliott looked to have made an excellent move when he secured a switch from Chelsea to League One outfit Reading.

He may have been highly rated at Stamford Bridge, but it didn't look as though he was going to break into the Blues' first team and become a crucial player in the English capital.

At 20, Elliott needed to move on and secure a decent amount of first-team football, something he has been able to do at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this season.

Related Arsenal must be questioning Reading FC transfer decision: View Arsenal must feel that sending Zane Monlouis to Reading will be a complete waste of time.

The Royals may have endured some off-field problems during the summer, but they were building a young, exciting team with the likes of Charlie Savage and Tyler Bindon also joining, with others breaking through from the club's academy too.

Unfortunately, the Berkshire outfit didn't endure the best start to the 2023/24 campaign and have been in relegation danger for much of the season, with deductions not helping their cause.

They have given themselves a fighting chance of third-tier survival now, but not everything has gone Elliott's way.

Ben Elliott's time at Reading FC

Elliott joined when the season had already started and, with this in mind, it wasn't going to be easy for him to adapt.

However, the 21-year-old showed real glimpses of class during the early stages of the season, standing out as a talented player during a dark time in Berkshire.

From the very start of his time at the SCL Stadium, it was clear that the attacking midfielder was a technically gifted footballer, with his performance in the 9-0 away win at Exeter City and excellent assist for Femi Azeez's goal against Carlisle United showcasing that.

Ben Elliott's performance v Exeter City (EFL Trophy; 9-0 win) Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes 4 Dribbling success 100% Touches 48

But the former Chelsea man hasn't always shone, with the 21-year-old being shoved out on the wing at times.

Clearly, he isn't effective out wide and thrives in a central position, but Harvey Knibbs has been undroppable in the central attacking midfield role.

Knibbs' success has richly benefitted the Royals, but it has limited Elliott's opportunities, with the latter often finding himself on the bench.

Ben Elliott will have mixed feelings about his move from Chelsea to Reading FC

Elliott was in an excellent academy setup at Stamford Bridge - and it was a brave decision from him to make the move to the SCL Stadium.

With the Royals' off-field situation in mind and their deductions this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 21-year-old was regretting his move, with fan protests required to raise awareness of the issues facing them.

Not only has his game time been limited, but he has received criticism at times and doesn't even know whether he will be paid in full at the end of each month.

However, he had no choice but to depart Stamford Bridge and even though he hasn't started every game, he has still been given a sufficient opportunity to shine at a senior level during this campaign.

Related Reading FC struck gold by signing Bristol-born attacker on a free: View Harvey Knibbs may not have made the best start to life in Berkshire, but he has grown into a crucial asset for the Royals.

This season will have been extremely valuable for the 21-year-old, who has gone through a lot and will only continue to learn more in the coming months.

With the team they have, the Berkshire side have a lot of potential and have shown a lot of character, so they should thrive if new owners come in.

Elliott, with the ability he has, could be a key figure at the SCL Stadium in the coming years.

This move may not be working out for the best now, but the attacking midfielder could grow into an excellent asset in Berkshire, under a talented manager like Ruben Selles (pictured above).

Selles has done an excellent job in the circumstances - and could get the best out of Elliott.