Reading FC will hope the 2023/24 season can be one that sees the club turn its fortunes around.

The Royals are heading into the new campaign with a lot of talk going on off the football pitch.

The club fans are currently unhappy with owner Dai Yongge after Reading was charged for breaching EFL regulations and his day-to-day running of the club has left fans demanding he sales his shares.

However, on the pitch the club are closing in on the appointment of Ruben Selles as their new manager, and it seems a new signing.

Reading are closing in on the signing of former Cambridge United attacker Harvey Knibbs, according to Football Insider.

Who is Harvey Knibbs?

The 24-year-old started out at Nottingham Forest before joining Aston Villa’s academy, but he didn’t stay long at the Midlands club, as he left in 2019 in search of regular football.

He signed for Cambridge United, where the 24-year-old became a regular for the club in the four seasons he was there.

Knibbs, who can play anywhere across the frontline, appeared 156 times for the U’s, scoring 25 goals and registering 11 assists.

The 24-year-old was a player that was becoming in demand as his performances for the League One side were catching the attention of admirers.

Therefore, it became clear that Knibbs would be leaving the club this summer when his contract expires.

It was revealed at the beginning of this month by Football Insider, that Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City were all keen on signing Knibbs this summer.

Two clubs who are in the Championship, while the other will be expected to be near the top end of League One.

Reading FC set to sign Harvey Knibbs

However, according to this fresh update from Football Insider, Reading are set to win the race for the 24-year-old.

The report adds the attacker is set to undergo a medical with the Berkshire club after reaching a full agreement to sign him.

Is Harvey Knibbs a good signing for Reading FC?

This would be an excellent addition for the League One side if they manage to get it over the line.

When you consider there were Championship teams interested in the forward, for him to be joining Reading shows this is a coup for the club.

Knibbs has proven himself at League One level, so he is definitely an exciting addition for the team and one that can be crucial for them in their aim to return to the Championship.