Highlights Reading's poor start to the season has now improved, with just one loss in their last 11 League One games.

Reading's financial issues led to rumors of players leaving, but Azeez, Smith, and Knibbs were crucially kept at the club.

Azeez, Smith, and Knibbs have been pivotal to Reading's recent good form, with Azeez standing out as a star player.

Reading are now picking up after a poor start to the season.

The Royals have had a horrible time off the pitch, with their financial issues still ongoing, and the club has had four points deducted for this campaign because of those.

They started the season with just three wins in the opening 14 league games.

But have now lost once in their last 11 League One games.

Three players that have been pivotal to Reading’s good form are Femi Azeez, Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs.

Plenty of January interest in Azeez, Smith and Knibbs

Reading’s financial situation took a massive hit in January, with the fans finally losing patience with the owner and invading the pitch in the home match against Port Vale.

In the end they got the game postponed, to send a message to the owner that they want him out.

Whilst the fans protested, the situation at the club got worse.

This led to rumours of players leaving in order for the club to get funds, but Mark Bowen denied a fire sale was going on at the club.

Reading then only went on to sell four first team players. Tom McIntyre to Portsmouth, Nelson Abbey to Olympiacos, Caylan Vickers to Brighton, and Tom Holmes to Luton Town (Reading managed to loan him back for the rest of the season).

But they managed to keep hold of their best attacking players, who had reportedly gained interest. Sam Smith reportedly had initial interest from Bristol Rovers and a number of other clubs, but were rebuffed. The same can be said for Harvey Knibbs.

Femi Azeez was rumoured to have attracted interest from Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on deadline day, but they were unable to get a deal done.

Keeping hold of Azeez, Smith and Knibbs was crucial

With Reading’s form going into January and throughout it, it has given the club hope that they can avoid relegation to League Two.

This made keeping hold of Azeez, Smith and Knibbs crucial if they were going to stand a chance of survival.

All three players have been key for Reading in their good run of form.

Reading FC League One top scorers 23/24 (as of 08/02/24) Player Appearances Goals Assists Harvey Knibbs 30 7 4 Sam Smith 20 6 0 Femi Azeez 31 4 6 Dom Ballard 10 3 0 Lewis Wing 27 3 5

Azeez, playing on the right wing, has been excellent in recent months. The 22-year-old has been in and around the Reading squad for a few years, and had always shown that the quality was there, he was just very raw and needed to add goals and assists to his game.

The drop-down in level to League One presented Azeez with an opportunity to star.

After a few rocky months at the start of the season, Azeez is now showing he is the player many fans thought he could be.

Smith missed the first few months of the season through injury, and it’s not a surprise that Reading started to score goals when he came back.

The 25-year-old is a natural finisher at League One level, something he has shown at Cambridge United over the last few years. With Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan not very prolific, Smith’s return was needed.

Knibbs is Reading’s top scorer so far this season, and his pressing and work rate has shown just how much he cares about the club.

He has also shown brilliant technical ability in and around the box, which has provided some excellent goals.

Keeping their three top scorers in January was so pivotal, and puts Reading in a good place to steer themselves away from relegation.