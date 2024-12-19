Reading fielded a very strong side against Blackpool last Saturday.

But there was one notable absentee for the clash against the Tangerines. Jeriel Dorsett, who has played very well this season, was missing and that came as a concern.

The Royals don’t have many options at left-back and this isn’t ideal, as they look to secure a respectable finish at the end of this season against the odds.

They may be in the play-offs at this point, but it seems inevitable that they will slip down the table, considering their off-field problems and the possibility of a January fire sale at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

League One table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Stockport County 20 11 33 6 Reading 19 2 31 7 Barnsley 20 3 30 (Table correct as of December 19th, 2024)

And with a takeover yet to be secured, there’s a real chance that the left-back department won’t be addressed in January.

This isn’t ideal, because a senior backup for Dorsett, who is set to spend around four weeks on the sidelines, is required.

Teenager Andre Garcia came in for the former Kilmarnock loanee for the game against Steve Bruce’s side, as expected. Garcia has filled in for Dorsett on several occasions this term and has shown promise, despite his defensive vulnerabilities.

Andre Garcia’s performance against Blackpool

Garcia didn't look very comfortable defensively against the Seasiders last weekend.

He didn't offer much going forward and was arguably at fault for two of the three goals that Bruce's side scored.

He lost his marker for the second goal, should probably do better for the third and was caught out another time in the first half when the game was at 0-0.

Clearly, the teenager will need to do better if he wants to retain his place in the starting lineup.

He's a very talented player, but there's lots for him to work on in his quest to be a real asset at a senior level.

Noel Hunt has Reading FC dilemma ahead of Lincoln City clash

In the short term, and particularly for the Lincoln City clash, Hunt faces a dilemma in terms of who starts at left-back.

Garcia has played here often, but isn’t the best defensively and could struggle against the Imps at the LNER Arena.

Ashqar Ahmed is another option, but he’s also inexperienced and was recently sent off against Walsall.

Ahmed could be seen as more of a solid option, but he has been beaten out wide at times and can be caught out on the counter attack after he ventures forward, so Hunt may opt against starting him.

Tivonge Rushesha, if fit, would be a decent option. He’s never let the Royals down when he’s played, but he didn’t get much of an opportunity to shine under former boss Ruben Selles.

He will be hoping to win more game time during the Hunt era - and he has a good chance of doing so - considering the Royals’ current boss has seen him in action on plenty of occasions for the U23s.

Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa both seem to be back on the grass, but the pair have spent a long time out and it would be a euro surprise to see either back in action this weekend.

Both of them can probably be discounted as options for Saturday, therefore.

A centre-back option could potentially play at full-back if needed. Louie Holzman and Michael Strickland are potential choices - and depending on whether he’s fit or not - Amadou Mbengue could fill in at left-back.

With these options in mind, it leaves Hunt with a dilemma in this department.