Reading FC and Stoke City go toe-to-toe in pursuit of early transfer for 22-year-old

Reading FC and Stoke City look set to go up against each other in a bid to catch Sherwin Seedorf on a pre-contract agreement as his deal at Motherwell begins to tick down.

Seedorf is formerly of Premier League club, Wolves, but has been with Motherwell over the last 18 months.

However, the winger’s contract is ticking into its final six months and with no deal in place yet, he is free to discuss and sign a pre-contract with overseas (including England) clubs in the New Year.

As per Football Insider, Reading and Stoke are keen on landing his signature early, as the Championship pair aim to bolster their own squads.

The 22-year-old never made a senior appearance for Wolves, but did feature in the EFL on loan with Bradford City.

During his time with the Bantams, Seedorf made 10 appearances across all competitions, but never gave himself the platform to build an immediate career in the EFL.

However, in Scotland, he’s become quite the regular for Motherwell, making 38 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

This year, he’s played in the Scottish Premiership and League Cup, alongside the Europa League.

The Verdict

Seedorf is a winger we don’t know too much about. He’s played a bit of football in the EFL, but the bulk of his senior career has been in Scotland.

He’s done okay there. He isn’t exactly prolific, but he’s done reasonably well and, given his contract situation, it’s easy to see why some clubs will be interested in signing him.

For Reading and Stoke, they will like the fact that the 22-year-old will be a free and they can get ahead of the game to sign him.

It’ll be interesting if this develops to see what Seedorf is like on his return to the EFL.

Thoughts? Let us know!