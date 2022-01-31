Reading FC and Stoke City closing in on late swap deal

Championship rivals Stoke City and Reading are closing in on a swap deal for two experienced players in Tom Ince and Liam Moore, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT.

With the Royals struggling at the bottom end of the Championship table, they are set to add more creativity to their ranks with the signing of Ince.

The 30-year-old has recently been given a temporary reprieve at the Bet365 Stadium, scoring three times in 11 league appearances but now he’s set to exit after a near four-year spell at the club.

And going the other way is Royals club captain Moore, who was stripped of the armband two weeks ago as he made it clear he wanted to leave the club.

The 29-year-old ex-Leicester City centre back has played 17 times in the Championship for the Berkshire side this season, scoring twice and is set to bolster the Potters backline for the remainder of the season and beyond.

The Verdict

This appears to be a deal that has come very much out of the blue for both parties.

Ince was enjoying a spell in the Stoke side recently due to injuries elsewhere and had started to show why Michael O’Neill was right to give him another chance.

But with less than six months remaining on his contract, Reading have decided to make their move and they’re also getting a player off the books that doesn’t want to be there.

On the other hand though, Moore on his day and if he can keep fit is a very good Championship defender and as Stoke aim for the play-off places, the Jamaica international could be a solid addition.