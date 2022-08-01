Reading FC and Hibernian weighing up transfer move for Charlton Athletic player

Reading boss Paul Ince is looking at another signing for the club this summer, with the Royals considering a bid for Charlie Kirk according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The Royals transfer budget is not huge and they even suffered a points deduction last season due to off field issues. However, new manager Paul Ince has managed to bring in some fresh faces and seemingly wants even more.

One of the names on his watchlist is Kirk, who currently plays for Charlton. He joined up with Blackpool in the Championship last season but the player could only manage nine appearances – with just seven starts – for the Seasiders despite bagging three assists.

Rather than sign the winger, Blackpool decided to allow him to go back to Charlton. With the new season underway, he has already played a game for the Addicks and would likely be in the first-team picture for them if he stays at the club this campaign.

However, the club may be resigned to losing Kirk again this summer window, with the Royals now keen to snap him back up in the Championship.

However, Paul Ince’s side are not the only team who will want to try and sign him up on a transfer this summer. Hibs are also plotting a transfer bid for the player this offseason to try and take him to Scotland.

If the player does seal a transfer bid to the Scottish Premier League, it would be the first time he tries himself in Scotland. However, the player will stay in League One for now this season.

The Verdict

Charlie Kirk plays some very good football in League One and considering his age and potential, could be a good player in the Championship too.

For Blackpool, the player didn’t manage to cement himself in the second tier last season. He barely got a game and eventually the Seasiders sent the winger back down to League One to his parent club rather than keeping him on at Bloomfield Road beyond the campaign.

Now though, the player has a chance to prove himself in the Championship again it seems with Reading. The Royals would likely give Kirk a chance to showcase himself on a regular basis in the division because of their options currently and it would allow him to thrive.

A deal to join Reading then could be a great move for Kirk – that is, if they don’t end up relegated from the division this season.