Reading FC and EFL rivals await Leeds United transfer developments

Reading FC are said to be one EFL club interested in signing Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United, although there’s been little movement in the last few days when it comes to the midfielder leaving Elland Road.

Leeds are in the process of freeing up some of their fringe players ahead of 2022/23, with Tyler Roberts loaned to QPR last night.

Shackleton is expected to follow, although an update from Phil Hay at The Athletic yesterday claimed that, whilst several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old, there’s been no definitive movement on his exit just yet.

Shackleton made his Leeds debut in August 2018, in Marcelo Bielsa’s second fixture in-charge at Elland Road.

He’s gone on to make 79 senior appearances for the Whites, yet 51 of those have come from the bench.

Since Jesse Marsch took charge at Elland Road, Shackleton has featured only once.

Football Insider have linked Reading with a move for Shackleton as they aim to strengthen their midfield unit following a number of key exits at the end of 2021/22.

Other clubs are interested, although their identity has not been revealed yet.

The Verdict

With the EFL season fast approaching now, you’d like to think that Leeds will hurry Shackleton’s exit up.

Whichever club he ends up with, they are going to want to get him through the door ASAP and settled before the big kick-off at the end of July.

For Shackleton, too, he will want his future resolving and a move sorted, rather than dragging his heels at Elland Road for another week or two.

Thoughts? Let us know!