Reading FC aiming to secure transfer for Swansea City man

Reading want to bring Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton to the club, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Royals are still operating under transfer restrictions which they have had since last summer due to the club’s financial breaches, and that means they can only acquire loanees or free agents.

And despite Fulton potentially being in Swansea’s short-term plans, Paul Ince is lining up a move for the Scottish engine room operator from Reading’s Championship rivals.

Fulton only featured in the second tier 18 times for Swansea last season as head coach Russell Martin favoured a midfield duo of Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract in South Wales, so to facilitate a switch to the Select Car Leasing Stadium it would need to be a loan deal or Swansea would have to terminate his contract.

However, a pre-season achilles injury to fellow Swansea midfielder Liam Walsh could mean that Fulton is needed at the club a little while longer until Martin gets another body in.

The Verdict

Central midfield is an area of the pitch that Reading desperately need bodies in, having lost Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent this summer.

Tyrese Fornah has already arrived from Nottingham Forest on loan, but having barely featured at Championship level in his career, more experience is needed to complement him.

Fulton would provide that, having featured heavily in Swansea’s two top six finishes in the second tier in 2020 and 2021.

The Scottish midfielder is not afraid to get stuck in either, so he would offer Ince something different – a transfer deal though may rely on Swansea being very cooperative to get him out of the door.