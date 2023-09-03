Reading managed to recruit Dom Ballard and Clinton Mola on deadline day, with those additions addressing key areas.

They needed more firepower and depth in the forward department and that was reinforced by Sam Smith's injury, so it came as a big boost when Southampton youngster Ballard officially sealed his loan switch to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

There were fears in the fanbase that this move would depend on whether Ross Stewart moved to St Mary's, but Ballard's move was confirmed before Stewart's.

Mola, meanwhile, is likely to come in and be an option in their left-back area. That position was picked out by many supporters as one that needed to be looked at - and the 22-year-old should be an asset in League One.

He put pen to paper on a one-year contract - and he will be looking to use the next eight months to show why he should be operating at a higher level than the third tier.

At this stage, the Royals may feel as though they have unfinished business and with this, we take a look at six free agents they could pursue.

Matt Penney

This may be a strange option considering he hasn't thrived as much in recent years as he did earlier on in his career.

However, the 25-year-old is still young enough to kickstart his career and if Mola mainly plays in central midfield, that could open up a spot at left-back for Penney to come in.

But the midfield department is the main area that needs to be looked at, because it would be difficult to see Mola not operating as a left-back during his time in Berkshire.

Stefan Johansen

It may seem a little ambitious - but Johansen hasn't found another club yet after terminating his contract at Queens Park Rangers and may want to get back into the game as quickly as possible.

The one key area that the Berkshire side didn't manage to fully address during the summer is their midfield department - and this is why the Norwegian could be a very useful addition in this area.

He would certainly push the likes of Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing all the way for a starting spot.

Dan Gosling

The Berkshire side have plenty of talented youngsters at their disposal - but they are lacking a bit of experience and could benefit from having Gosling in the dressing room.

He was released by Watford this summer but could be useful to have in the third tier and was actually linked with a switch to the SCL Stadium in the summer.

It may take him a bit of time to get back into his rhythm after recovering from a long-term injury setback.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Playing 30 league games for Portsmouth last term, Tunnicliffe could be a good squad option to have.

With the Royals already having Wing and Savage at their disposal, as well as Sam Hutchinson, the Royals only need a backup option in this area.

And 30-year-old Tunnicliffe may not be too bothered about starting every week.

Olamide Shodipo

Ex-QPR man Shodipo was on loan in Berkshire during the summer and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Southampton in a pre-season friendly.

His pace caught the eye and some Reading supporters believed he would be signed.

The Royals may not have been able to get a deal for the winger over the line when they had him in the building, but he has proved his worth in the third tier with Oxford United before and could cause full-backs real problems if he joins Ruben Selles' side.

Tariqe Fosu

A move for Fosu would be an ambitious one considering he was promoted to the Premier League with Brentford not so long ago.

However, he was prepared to join Championship strugglers Rotherham United on loan last season and hasn't found a new club since being released by the Bees.

Fosu is an ex-Royal too and if he joins, that could allow the likes of Femi Azeez, Harvey Knibbs and Paul Mukairu to play up top.