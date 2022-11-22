Reading FC: 3 things that will be playing on Paul Ince’s mind over the World Cup break

Reading have performed extremely well to take 29 points from their first 21 Championship outings to result in them sitting 12th heading into the World Cup break.

The Royals were very unconvincing last season even at times after Paul Ince took over from Veljko Paunovic.

However, the former England international has seemed to galvanise the squad and supporter base this term, building a six-point cushion on the relegation zone a couple of games before the season’s halfway mark.

A 94th minute Ryan Longman own goal saw Reading pick up a 2-1 win at Hull City in the final game before the pause in the season, lifting the mood and belief in the camp.

Here, we have taken a look at three things that will be playing on Ince’s mind over the World Cup break…

Two wins in ten

Ince is experienced enough to have been realistic about Reading’s aspirations this season, even when they were in and around the top two at the beginning of the season.

There has been a drop-off in results in the last couple of months, not an unexpected one, but a sequence that will have decreased the gap between them and the bottom three.

The break should provide time to reflect on what they could have done better in that period, to hit the ground running once again next month.

Two clean sheets in ten

A key part of the Royals’ success this season has been their shape behind the ball, and resilience out of possession.

A strong defensive process has been required, when they are quite reliant on a handful of individuals in the final third, and their rearguard regressed a touch in the lead-up to the break.

This will be something that they can work on during the break, despite having players away at the World Cup, to ensure that solidarity returns when they host in-form Coventry City on December 10th.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Reading FC facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1870. Real Fake

January complications

Reading are still operating under financial constraints in the transfer market and that will have an impact on the type of business that they can conduct in January.

The World Cup break is arguably quite convenient in providing time for them to prepare and devise plans for the window.

There are certain areas of the squad where Ince will want to bolster the depth chart if possible, and discussions around identifying targets should be carried out in the next few weeks.