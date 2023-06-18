Karl Robinson has turned down the opportunity to be the new Reading head coach, as the League One side continue their search for Paul Ince’s successor.

It has been a tough period for the Royals, who suffered relegation from the Championship last season after they were hit with a six-point deduction due to breaching the EFL financial rules.

Those off-field issues have continued, with the Football League confirming that they had charged the club for failing to pay their players on time and in full previously.

Despite all this going on, the Royals are having to prepare for life in the third tier, yet they don’t have a new boss in place.

The search for Ince’s long-term replacement is ongoing, and the Mirror has revealed that Robinson has rejected the chance to take over.

The 42-year-old has plenty of experience in the Football League, having been in charge of MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford in the past. His most recent role in the game was as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Leeds for the final four games of the Premier League experience.

However, their failure to keep the Whites in the top-flight meant Allardyce’s contract wasn’t extended, with Robinson following him out the door.

Yet, he is seemingly holding out for a different opportunity after turning Reading down.

Reading’s poor summer continues

If Robinson was appointed he would have divided opinion, but the fact he has turned the club down is very worrying as it seemed on paper like a great job for him as he looks to get back into the game.

But, the sad reality is that you can’t blame anyone for not taking the Reading job right now, as the club is a bit of a circus with everything that’s going on off the pitch. They’re set to receive another punishment from the EFL, and it will mean a points deduction, whilst the squad needs strengthening, but the owner doesn’t seem committed.

So, it’s a worrying time for all connected to Reading, and the fans will be desperate for a change in ownership, but we all know how complicated buying a club can be. In the meantime, they need to get a new boss in place, because the start of the season is fast approaching and there’s so much work that needs to be done in terms of improving the group.