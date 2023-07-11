The financial climate at Reading has proved detrimental to the club's fortunes as of late, and their recent relegation from the Championship was engineered by a fatal six-point deduction that came after they had failed to fulfill an agreed business plan following a prior rule breach.

But, unfortunately for the Royals, the problematic circumstances away from the pitch look set to persist in the third-tier, and they have seen a fresh wound administered towards their prospective summer recruitment strategy.

Reading's latest situation

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Reading have ordered an array of free agent signings ahead of their bid to return to the second-tier at the first time of asking, although they are presently unable to finalise the moves with the EFL owing to an ongoing tax bill.

This development comes after BBC Sport informed yesterday that Reading are due to appear in court next month over said tax bill, which is yet to be paid and has subsequently led to a winding-up order from HMRC.

It is now the fourth time that the Berkshire outfit have received that ultimatum, and given the club's divisional status next term, supporters will no doubt be panicking as such circumstances can result in eventual administration.

However, if Reading decide to pay the bill then the court case could be dismissed, and their ability to bolster the squad may well be strengthened in tandem.

Who have Reading tried to sign?

Reading have lined up moves for Mark Harris and Sean Clare, both of whom are being persuaded to be patient by the club in a bid to seal the two signatures.

Harris departed boyhood club Cardiff City this summer after making close to 100 appearances, while Clare also left Charlton Athletic following a two-year stay.

How could Reading's situation impact them in the transfer market?

Reading will face a challenge in convincing Harris to sit tight and remain committed to joining the club given that he has attracted an array of admirers elsewhere, with League One rivals Derby County, Oxford United and Blackpool all reportedly monitoring the Wales international's situation.

Championship duo Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have also expressed interest, and the lure of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side- who will be harboring play-off ambitions, no doubt- may prove too tantalizing for Harris, especially considering the current crisis at Reading.

With top-end League One sides and Championship outfits all keeping tabs, it is hard to see Harris maintaining patience for too long and if Reading do not get their situation sorted swiftly, they look set to miss out on his services ahead of next season.

And the aforementioned Clare has earned his fair share of suitors too, with FLW exclusively revealing back in May that Cardiff, QPR and Derby were all keen on the utility man, who could also gain a good move to another club should Reading fail to iron out their financial circumstances at the moment.

This will likely remain the same for any other transfer targets they have lined up, and Reading are running the risk of falling far behind their divisional competitors next term.