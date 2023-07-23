Reading have forged a good relationship with Premier League giants Chelsea in recent years with the loan additions of Baba Rahman and Cesare Casadei, and it looks like they want to take advantage of it once again.

It is no secret that the Royals need to bolster their midfield options this summer, with just Ovie Ejaria as a senior option going into the 2023-24 pre-season, but they have already gone some way to rectifying that with the additions of Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage in the last few days.

If Reading are going to play a 4-2-3-1 under Ruben Selles though then more additions are needed, whether that be in the deep-lying positions, the number 10 role and out wide too.

And they have been linked with another promising talent from Stamford Bridge in the form of 21-year-old attacker Tino Anjorin, who Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop claims is a live target for Reading as they look to make the most of their links with the Blues.

Who is Tino Anjorin?

Anjorin has been at Chelsea since the age of seven, progressing through their academy and then making his debut in 2019 at the age of 17 in an EFL Cup clash against Grimsby Town.

Regularly featuring in their under-21's, Anjorin played five times for Chelsea's first-team from his debut until the end of the 2020-21 season, before the decision was made to send him on loan to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in 2021, who had the option to buy the attacking midfielder.

However, Anjorin had a torrid time in the Russian capital by playing just nine times before fracturing his metatarsal, which resulted in a return to Chelsea and meaning Lokomotiv refused to purchase the youngster on a permanent basis.

He did however secure a move in the second half of the campaign to Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town on loan, but he played just eight times and all of his outings came off the bench, with not a single minute of action coming in the Terriers' play-off campaign.

Town though had clearly seen enough though to bring him back for the 2022-23 season as they agreed a deal with Chelsea, but despite showing some early promise with a brace against West Brom, his season was ended in September.

Anjorin suffered with glandular fever for a few months and then he suffered an ankle injury which required surgery and he would not return to fitness before the end of the season, meaning he has gone back to Chelsea with a cloud hanging over his head.

He is however contracted at Stamford Bridge for another two years, and Witcoop has claimed that Chelsea are going to let him leave on a season-long loan again in a bid to try and help him make up for lost time.

Where would Tino Anjorin fit in at Reading?

Providing that the Royals are successful in bringing Anjorin in, which isn't a given considering there will probably be strong interest, then he could give them an option in the number 10 role or off the left of a front three.

He was utilised in both positions for Huddersfield in the times he was fit and available and that is where his attributes are best suited to - someone who has flair and can unleash powerful strikes at goal.

As of now, there's not much competition at Reading in those areas, with only Harvey Knibbs and Ovie Ejaria the players who would perhaps be considered for those positions.

If Chelsea want Anjorin to have game-time and thrive, then Reading could be the perfect location for him - but there's also a chance that they'll want him to play higher than League One.