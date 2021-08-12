Reading eye move for former Nottingham Forest man

Reading are said to have targeted a move for former Nottingham Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro, as per a recent report by the Reading Chronicle.

The 24-year-old left back became a free agent this summer after leaving the City Ground after two years on Trentside and could be a smart option for the Royals to turn to.

Ribeiro made 57 appearances for Forest across the two season that he was with the Sky Bet Championship side and has become well acquitted to the demands of the second tier.

The Royals are yet to have made any signings this summer due to a transfer embargo that has been placed upon them.

As a result of this, it appears that the club will have to utilise the free agent and loan markets to their advantage, with the EFL likely to restrict their privileges in the current window.

Meanwhile the club are preparing for their return to league action on Saturday as they prepare to host Preston North End.

The Verdict

I think this would be a good move for Reading to make as there is little risk attached to it with regards to coasts and the lack of a transfer fee being needed to be paid.

Ribeiro enjoyed a mixed career with Forest and I think it would be interesting to see if he would be keen to remain in England or not as opposed to moving abroad.

The Royals desperately need some reinforcements and these are the types of deals that they can realistically go after given the current circumstances.

Omar Richards departed this summer and there is certainly a gap to be filled in the squad, so this move could tick a lot of boxes for the club moving forwards if they choose to make an approach for the player this summer.