Reading eye EFL talent as potential replacement for 22-y/o

Reading are interested in Colchester left-back Cohen Bramall, who is out of contract with the League Two club this summer.

The 24-year-old, who has been on the books of Arsenal and had a loan spell with Birmingham, has impressed in the fourth tier this season, registering three assists in the league.

And, according to Football Insider, the Royals are ready to make a move for the player, who is said to be available as the U’s don’t want to lose Bramall on a free in six months time.

Reading are on the lookout for a left-back, with Omar Richards expected to complete a surprise transfer to European champions Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old is also entering the final months of his contract, and it’s though the Bundesliga outfit are close to tying Richard down to a pre-contract agreement, which will see him make the switch to Germany once the current campaign finishes.

With Richards likely to stay with Reading for the rest of the season, it remains to be seen whether Bramall would move the Madejski Stadium immediately.

The verdict

The news that Richards could go to Munich is a major blow for Reading, particularly as they won’t get a fee for him.

But, it’s good to see that the club are looking at potential replacements, and Bramall would appear to be a good fit. He is an attack-minded full-back who boasts excellent delivery.

It’s clear from watching him in League Two that he’s ready for the step up, so this could be a shrewd move by the Royals.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.