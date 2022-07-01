Reading enter transfer race for 22-year-old winger

Championship side Reading are reportedly attempting to secure a transfer deal for former Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho, according to Portuguese publication Record – via Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old is seriously wanted by Greek outfit Aris Salonika – who are also looking to tie up a deal for apparent Royals target Andre Gray – with the report from Record stating that they are ‘well positioned’ to complete a swoop for Camacho, who is contracted to Portuguese giants Sporting.

However, Reading have now ‘intruded’ in Aris’ plans to bring Camacho to their club, which could indicate that Paul Ince is trying to secure a loan deal.

Reading are still restricted in the transfer business they can do as they are only able to sign players on loan or free agents after breaching financial rules, and have been under them since July 2021.

Camacho joined Sporting in 2019 from Liverpool for an initial fee of £5 million, having only made two senior appearances for the Reds.

He has played 26 times in all competitions for Sporting since his arrival, and spent last season on loan at their league rivals Belenenses, featuring 16 times in the Primeira Liga.

The Verdict

Sporting will have expected Camacho to develop more than he has for the fee they paid Liverpool for him as a teenager, but he’s yet to make a real impact in their senior side.

Things looked promising during the 2019-20 season when he appeared 19 times in the league, but he hasn’t had much luck since, and his spell at Belenenses last year proved to be largely fruitless.

Reading haven’t been averse to the odd deal from abroad in recent years, but they cannot spend a transfer fee on Camacho.

Therefore, they’d have to rely on trying to secure a loan deal for Camacho’s services – even though it appears that Aris are pretty far down the line in attempting to acquire his services as well.