Reading enter talks to sign Chelsea player as transfer deadline looms

Reading are in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The Royals were beaten 4-0 by Huddersfield Town yesterday, with Veljko Paunovic looking to strengthen his squad before the end of the transfer window next week.

Paunovic has found it hard to strengthen his squad due to a transfer embargo, though, with Baba Rahman arriving on loan from Chelsea this week and becoming only their fourth summer signing.

But another Chelsea player could be set to arrive, with Reading in talks to sign Danny Drinkwater on a one-year deal.

Reading are hopeful that they can strike a deal which would see Chelsea pay the majority of Drinkwater’s wages, with only a year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

After helping Leicester City win a remarkable Premier League title in 2015/16, Drinkwater moved to Chelsea for £35million in September 2017.

The 31-year-old has since made only 23 appearances for the Blues, and has endured frustrating loan spells with the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa and Kasimpasa.

His future at Stamford Bridge looks uncertain, having failed to make an appearance for the London club since the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City in 2018.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent signing for Reading in my opinion.

Drinkwater has found it tough since sealing a dream move to Chelsea, but he is a tenacious, ball-playing midfield with real quality.

He’s 31 now, but the experience and character he’d bring to the Royals’ dressing room would be huge, and he will be desperate to get out, play some games and prove a point to his doubters.