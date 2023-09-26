Highlights Reading Football Club faces yet another transfer embargo due to problems with owner Dai Yongge, adding to their ongoing struggles.

The club has received three potential takeover bids, with one party in advanced negotiations, raising hopes for a future turnaround.

On the pitch, Reading has performed poorly, currently sitting in the relegation zone with only three wins in eight games and embarrassing losses.

It's more dark news for Reading Football Club as the League One season burns on with reports claiming that the club have come under yet another transfer embargo - but they could well be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship with 44 points last season following a six-point deduction, which would have been enough to keep them in the second-tier given Cardiff's total of 49 - which marked a first return to the third-tier since 2001-02.

Problems with owner Dai Yongge have seen the fans protesting en masse at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with any hopes of a return to the Championship looking severely optimistic even at this early point in the season. But, according to The Telegraph, the club have three 'interested parties' who may be looking at ending their darkest days with a takeover bid.

What is the latest news on Reading's takeover?

The report by The Telegraph states that whilst the club are under scrutiny with a new transfer embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time, there could be some good news.

Another missed deadline for a tax bill has seen them fall under a fourth winding up order, which could turn to yet another points deduction should they fail to pay staff and player wages by Friday, September 29.

It’s 16 points in deducted points overall for Yongge and his team, with another protest scheduled by fans for this weekend's home clash against Burton Albion - however, three parties have registered their interest in buying the club.

One party is said to be in ‘advanced negotiations’, though they are thought to be wary over how the points deductions have affected the club’s valuation.

Yongge is supposedly struggling to move money into England after the government imposed limits on capital, and he’s been charged directly by the EFL as a result of his wrongdoings.

What has been happening on and off the pitch at Reading in recent months?

It’s been far from plain sailing at all since being relegated to League One. Reading were charged as early as June with failing to pay their players on time on three separate occasions last season, and on August 16, they were docked one point for the current season for their irregularities in payment - with a further three points suspended.

Then, earlier this month, their three-point suspension was triggered after owner Yongge failed to deposit 125 per cent of the club’s monthly wage bill into a designated account, which was ordered in their previous hearing.

On the pitch, it’s still not been great. The Royals currently occupy the relegation zone on five points, and although they haven’t been helped by their docking of four points, they’d only be 17th without their deductions - which for a club that hasn’t been in the third-tier for over two decades, simply isn’t good enough.

Only three wins in eight games and embarrassing losses away at Port Vale, Cambridge and Exeter have left fans fearing for the worst.