Reading defender Naby Sarr has departed the Berkshire side, signing for Qatari side Al Markhiya.

Sarr signed a two-year deal at the Doha-based side, just 12 months after originally signing for Reading.

The 29-year-old had signed a four-year deal on his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with his stay last just one season after relegation to League One.

The Frenchman struggled with injuries during his time at Reading, making just 24 league appearances as they were relegated to the Championship.

It's a move that was surprised by many, given his move last summer became a transfer saga after a long-drawn-out process with the EFL.

What do we know about the Naby Sarr transfer?

Al-Markhiya finished seventh in last season's Star's League, and are managed by former New Zealand and Bahrain head coach, Anthony Hudson.

This move comes after top scorer Tom Ince was heavily linked with a move to Norwich City, with the club set to players after the drop to the third tier.

The move was announced by Al Markhiya on Twitter, shortly followed up by the Qatar Stars League along with a picture of Sarr and his shirt.

A fee hasn't been reported for the move for the versatile defender, although the Reading Chronicle have reported that there could be 'some sort of fee'.

Is Sarr leaving Reading a blow?

Reading are going to be going through a transitional period and the players that were signed last summer by Paul Ince was as an act of necessity as a result of the transfer embargo.

In normal circumstances, Reading maybe wouldn't have gone for Sarr after this release from Huddersfield Town. But considering he was on a four-year contract, a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium probably suits all parties.

Despite his versatility and being in his prime years, it gives Reading the chance for a reset with no guarantees of Sarr being a regular under the new manager, whoever that may be.

What is the latest on a new manager?

With the club seemingly content with allowing players to leave, it would be expected that a new manager is close to being appointed.

Chris Wilder has been reported to be "closing in" on becoming Paul Ince's successor according to Football Insider.

The former Sheffield United manager has been linked with the Royals for the majority of the summer with growing confidence within the club that the deal will cross the line with a timeline on the appointment yet to materialise.