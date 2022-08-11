Reading continue to monitor former Newcastle United man ahead of potential transfer move

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is still on trial with Reading as they weigh up a move for the winger.

The 26-year-old is a name that fans may have come across before, as El-Mhanni was on the books of Newcastle United for a few years up until 2018, whilst he also had a short spell at Scunthorpe.

However, most of his game time in recent years has been at non-league level, including a stint with Harrow Borough most recently.

Yet, a return to the Football League could be on the cards for the exciting winger, as the Daily Mail have revealed that Paul Ince is continuing to have El-Mhanni training with the group as he considers a move for the player.

But, a move won’t be straightforward for the Royals, as the update does claim that there is still interest from elsewhere in the Championship and in the Premier League, so El-Mhanni could have a big decision to make.

It’s no secret that Ince is desperate to strengthen his squad after a frustrating summer with restrictions preventing him from doing the business he has wanted.

The verdict

We all know that Reading need to get more numbers in, with the injury situation not at all helping too. So, it makes sense that they’re looking at players, with El-Mhanni someone who could excite the fans.

Of course, it’s a massive step up to the Championship so he may need time, but it’s obviously going to be down to Ince to decide whether he wants the wide man.

Either way, you would expect a decision soon and it’s sure to be a busy end to the window for Reading.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.