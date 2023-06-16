Reading are interested in Ruben Selles as they look for a new head coach following their relegation to League One.

Who is Ruben Selles?

The 40-year-old is a name that most fans will recognise, as he was the man in charge of Southampton for the final months of the campaign as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Selles was highly-rated as a coach by Saints, so when Nathan Jones failed to inspire a turnaround after succeeding Ralph Hassenhutl, it was decided the Spaniard would be given an opportunity.

In truth, it didn’t really work out at all, with Selles failing to transform the fortunes of the south coast side, who went down with a whimper.

With the club looking elsewhere as they prepare for life back in the Championship, it was revealed that Selles would be moving on as he didn’t want to return to being a coach.

And, it appears he could have the chance to get back into management straight away, as the Daily Mail revealed that the Royals are considering Selles for their vacancy after a move for Chris Wilder broke down.

Will Selles join Reading?

Unfortunately for Reading, nothing is straightforward involving the Berkshire club right now. As mentioned, it had been expected that Wilder would take charge, but a bizarre lack of communication from the club left the supporters in limbo as they waited for updates, but it didn’t come.

It emerged at the same time that owner Dai Yongge is looking to sell the club, which comes after years of financial issues, which is why the club were hit with a points deduction last season, something that contributed hugely to their relegation.

To make matters worse, the EFL confirmed on Friday that they had charged the club with ‘multiple breaches’ of their regulations, which will bring further trouble down the line. So, it remains to be seen who will fancy the challenge of taking over the Royals, who have bigger problems than the head coach right now.

For Selles, that outlines the challenge that would face him at Reading, and it's unclear what sort of backing he would be given in the market, although you can expect doing deals will be difficult given all is going on. Nevertheless, he will see Reading as a club with big potential if you can get things right, so it will be interesting to see if this happens.