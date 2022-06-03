Reading consider summer move for Southampton forward

Reading will be eager to push on and avoid the relegation conversation when the 2022/23 Championship campaign kicks off in late July.

The Royals managed to finish four points and one position above the second-tier drop zone, although they were deducted six points at the start of the season.

Looking to bolster their squad for the upcoming term, a report from Berkshire Live claims that the Royals are weighing up a summer move for Shane Long.

With the Berkshire outfit still operating under a transfer embargo, it limits their scope when it comes to their summer recruitment, meaning possible deals like this could be excellent for the Royals.

The 35-year-old’s contract at St Mary’s expires this summer, with Reading showing immediate interest, although they could start to face increasing interest for the experienced forward as the summer progresses.

The verdict

Playing 301 minutes of Premier League football with the Saints this season, it would appear that the Ireland international’s future lies away from Southampton, with Long seeing just 201 minutes the campaign prior.

Long’s potential availability could spark widespread interest in the Championship, with his proven goalscoring tendencies, relentless running and all-around ability meaning he could be a great pick-up at second-tier level.

Spending six years with the Royals between 2005 and 2011, it will be interesting if his past connection with the club could represent a bigger opportunity in signing him.

The signature of Long would certainly bolster Reading’s chances of surviving the Championship drop, although, it remains to be seen if wages are a complication in this.