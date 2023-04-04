Reading have released a statement confirming that the club have accepted a six-point penalty, which will be applied with immediate effect.

The deduction has been applied "following the club’s failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits".

It is the second six-point deduction the Royals have faced in two seasons, with the first punishment imposed in November 2021 for a "cumulative breach of the regulations". The club were also given a suspended six-point penalty, which has now been applied after the club were deemed to have not fully complied with the agreement made with the EFL.

Paul Ince's side drop to 20th in the Championship table following the deduction and now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone.

What have Reading said about the points deduction?

In a lengthy statement released by the club, they say that despite implementing "radical changes" at first team level and across the business, as well as "a rigid adherence to a strict league-monitored wage structure and transfer embargo", they accept that they have not "sufficiently satisfied certain elements of the planned budget".

The club also point out that they have not spent a penny on transfer fees since summer 2020 or paid a loan fee to any club since summer 2019 and insist that lessons have been learned from previous mistakes, but also conceded that the situation was "never going to be quickly or easily fixed".

The statement adds that the club have a "huge fight on our hands" in order to secure Championship survival and urges the fans to get behind the team in order to "give this group of players the impetus they need to scrap and battle until the final whistle at Huddersfield on Monday 8 May".

Will Reading be relegated?

In truth, this deduction puts Reading in an increasingly precarious position.

The Royals have picked up just two points from their previous six games and were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle even without the deduction due to their poor form.

However, the positive for the Royals is that they are no stranger to this situation and Ince was able to lead the club to safety in a similar position last season after replacing Veljko Paunovic in February 2022.

Ince needs to turn around his side's fortunes quickly if they are to retain their Championship status and with a final day trip to Huddersfield Town who currently sit 21st in the table, it could be a relegation battle which goes all the way.