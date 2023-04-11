Reading have confirmed the sacking of manager Paul Ince.

Ince arrived at the club in February 2022 replacing Veljko Paunovic, initially on an interim basis, before being handed the full-time role after leading the Royals to Championship safety.

Pressure had been growing on Ince following a run of eight games without a win, with Monday's 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale forcing the board into action as their relegations fears increased following the six-point deduction imposed earlier this month.

Ince departs with the club sitting 22nd in the Championship table, one point from safety.

The club have confirmed that Under-21 manager Noel Hunt, who scored 39 goals in 162 games for the club between 2008 and 2013, will take charge until the end of the season.

What did Reading say about Ince's departure?

In a statement, Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen thanked Ince for his efforts and encouraged the fans to get behind Hunt in the remaining five games of the season.

"I would like to thank Paul and Alex for their efforts throughout what has admittedly been a frustrating and exceptionally challenging season so far. We would like to wish them well in their future endeavours," Bowen said on the club's official website.

“The board will work diligently to identify the manager who is the best fit for this football club going forward - a candidate capable of driving it towards a healthier, brighter future.

“However, for the next five games, our only focus is on doing everything we can to survive this season. Put simply, that means everyone – from myself, to the staff, to the supporters - lending all their support to Noel, Eddie, James and the first team players as we go into five crucially important games at the end of our 2022-23 campaign.”

Was it the right decision for Reading to sack Paul Ince?

This looks like the right call.

It had got incredibly stale at Reading in recent months and an alarming run of form has seen them fall into the relegation zone, albeit with a six point deduction not helping the situatiion.

An over-reliance on Andy Carroll has affected the team's setup and Ince's one-dimensional tactics have left many Royals fans perplexed.

Noel Hunt is a fan favourite so could be just what the club and more so the fans need to inject some form of optimisim ahead of what is a season-defining last five matches of the campaign.