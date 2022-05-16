Reading confirm permanent managerial appointment

Reading have confirmed that Paul Ince has accepted the position of being the club’s permanent manager.

The former England international replaced previous Royals boss Veljko Paunovic on a temporary basis back in February – his first managerial role in eight years following his departure from Blackpool in 2014.

Ince won four of his 14 matches in charge of Reading, keeping them in the Championship in the process, and has now been handed the opportunity to take the club forward.

More to follow…