Reading confirm latest off-field arrival ahead of 22/23 campaign

Reading have confirmed that Brian Carey has joined the club as Director of Recruitment.

Carey has a good reputation within the game and arrives at the Royals having spent the past six years as Tottenham, where he served as head of recruitment. However, he left earlier this year amid the off-field changes that have taken place at the Premier League side.

And, Carey will now link up with Reading, with his arrival announced on the club’s official site this afternoon.

That is the latest change that the Royals have made after a disappointing campaign that saw Paul Ince appointed as Veljko Paunovic’s temporary successor in February and he then took the club to safety.

The former England captain has since landed the job permanently for next season, whilst Mark Bowen has returned to the club as Head of Football Operations to be part of the new structure.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for all connected to the club, with a high turnover of players expected in the coming months as Ince looks to strengthen his squad.

The verdict

This is an interesting move following Bowen’s arrival but it’s clearly something they felt that was needed and he does arrive with good pedigree.

To hold such a position at Spurs shows Carey is a respected figure in the game and he is going to have an important role at Reading given the big job that is required in the coming months.

Now, it’s down to Ince, Bowen and Carey to ensure Reading have a productive summer window after what was a tough season.

