Reading confirm fresh player agreement reached

Reading have confirmed that Scott Dann has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

✒ CONTRACT NEWS 🖋 We are very pleased to announce that experienced defender Scott Dann has today put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Reading until the summer of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🤝 Congratulations Scott 👏💙 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) March 4, 2022

The former Birmingham City centre-back joined the Royals ranks at the end of August last year, and he has gone on to play 15 times this season for the Berkshire outfit.

On the whole, Dann has impressed when he has played, although a hamstring injury issue has meant that his last outing came against Fulham back in January, but he is now back in training.

And, Reading have moved to tie down the 35-year-old on a new contract, as they announced this evening that Dann has penned a 12-month extension.

New boss Paul Ince is expected to be able to call on Dann for the first time since his appointment when Reading take on Millwall at home tomorrow afternoon.

The immediate priority for Dann and all connected to the club will be to ensure they are playing Championship football next season. Reading are currently six points clear of 22nd placed Barnsley ahead of the weekend games.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Reading as Dann has shown when fit that he is still a good player at this level and he should still have a lot to offer next year.

Of course, the big issue with this news is whether he can remain available, and that’s the risk that Reading have taken.

For Dann, it gives him added security as he was going to be a free agent, but his only focus right now will be to keep the side in the division and you can imagine Ince will be desperate to get the experienced defender in the XI.

