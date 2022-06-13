Reading confident of securing deal for attacking midfielder

Mamadi Camara is expected to sign a new deal to remain at Reading after doubts about his long-term future.

The 18-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the ranks with the Royals and he was given an opportunity in the first-team last season having shone for the U23s at times, making six league appearances in total.

Therefore, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were concerns at Reading that the teenager may move on, particularly as it was claimed the likes of Ajax and Feyenoord were keeping tabs on Camara.

However, in an encouraging update for the Championship side, the Reading Chronicle have revealed that talks between the player and the club are ‘progressing well’ and it’s now thought that he will agree fresh terms.

The next challenge for Camara after that will be to establish himself as a regular in Paul Ince’s squad, with major changes expected in the coming weeks as the new boss prepares for his first full season in charge of the Berkshire outfit.

The verdict

This is very good news for Reading as Camara is someone with huge potential and most fans would want to see him become a part of the first-team squad next season.

We know that they aren’t going to be in a position to spend big money this summer, so it could be about bringing through talent and allowing them to flourish.

So, Camara can probably see a pathway to the XI at Reading and it’s encouraging that he is willing to commit his future to the club.

