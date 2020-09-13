Reading closing in on capture of 21-y/o striker

Reading are expected to complete the initial loan signing of Pedro Mendes in the coming days, with the striker joining from Sporting Lisbon.

The Royals have been targeting the 21-year-old for some time and it appears as though they have made a breakthrough on that front after the Reading Chronicle revealed that a deal is now close.

Having seen off competition from Spanish side Almeria, among others, the update claims that the youngster is set to join on a season-long loan and the Championship outfit will have the option of making that permanent if they wish, although the size of any potential fee hasn’t been shared.

Boss Veljko Paunović will be seeking reinforcements before the transfer deadline as he looks to build a squad that is capable of challenging for the play-offs and further options up top are a priority.

Whether Mendes will make an instant impact remains to be seen but he has shone for the U23 side of the Portuguese giants over recent years and he made six appearances for the first-team in the previous campaign.

The verdict

It’s an exciting time to be a Reading fan as they have some talent in their team, the new boss has made an immediate impact and more signings appear to be on the way.

As for Mendes, he will obviously need time to settle but he has decent pedigree and the potential to be a good striker at this level.

Importantly, it gives Paunović another option up top and he could be one a few arrivals at the club in the coming weeks.

