Reading closing in on 29-year-old after previous Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Swansea interest

Reading are closing in on recruiting free agent Massimo Luongo, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old failed to agree new terms with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and with this, he is now a free agent, having previously been on trial with the Royals earlier in the summer.

However, he failed to appear for the Berkshire outfit during the latter stages of pre-season – and it previously looked as though Paul Ince’s side had decided against recruiting the Australian after taking a closer look at him.

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1) Joe Lumley Middlesbrough QPR Brighton Accrington Stanley

He was then linked with a move to Perth Glory back in his home nation – but any talk of that was rubbished – potentially enabling the Royals to swoop in and secure his signature.

And they are now on the verge of recruiting him according to this morning’s report from the Daily Mail, with the same outlet revealing that Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Swansea City had taken an interest in him earlier in the summer.

The Berkshire side’s manager Ince previously identified a central midfield player as someone he wanted to bring in before the transfer deadline closes – and he has seemingly found his man with the 29-year-old.

However, because he’s a free agent, he will be able to get clearance to play from the EFL even after the window shuts which will be important considering the Royals’ current restrictions.

The Verdict:

This is a very interesting signing – but you feel the Australian will need to operate in an advanced midfield role if he’s to bring extra value at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with the likes of Tyrese Fornah and Mamadou Loum already able to sit back.

Although Ovie Ejaria and Jeff Hendrick can contribute going forward – the latter doesn’t suit sitting in an attacking midfield position and this is where Luongo may need to step up to provide a bit of added depth in that area.

This is certainly a decent signing for the Royals though if they are able to pull it off – and it’s one they can complete as long as they have agreed a sensible wage package with the club still needing to operate within tight restrictions.

Now a left-back has to be the main priority and it does seem as though they are working hard to try and address that position, so it will be interesting to see who they can bring in before the window closes.

A striker on top of Luongo and a left-back would put the icing on what has been a very successful window for the second-tier side considering the difficulties they have faced in getting players in.