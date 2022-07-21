Reading close in on transfer deal with Champions League club, seven-figure fee could come into play down the line

Reading are close to signing Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, a report from Portuguese outlet Record has claimed.

Loum joined Porto from Braga back in the summer of 2019, and has since made 19 appearances in all competitions for the club.

But while Porto once again lifted the Portuguese title to claim their place in this season’s Champions League last time round, Loum spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Alaves, who finished bottom of Spain’s La Liga.

Now it seems as though the midfielder could once again be on the move this summer, with the Championship looking like his potential next destination.

According to this latest update, the 25-year-old is now on his way to England, where he is expected to join Reading on loan for the coming campaign.

It is claimed that the move will include the option for the Royals to make the deal permanent, for a fee of around €5million.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Loum’s contract with Porto, securing his future with the club until the summer of 2024.

Reading have already made seven first-team signings this summer, with Tom Ince, Dean Bouzanis, Shane Long, Sam Hutchinson, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick and Joe Lumley all joining the Royals.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Reading if they can get it done.

With the likes of Andy Rinmhota, John Swift, Josh Laurent, Brandon Barker and Felipe Arauna moving on this summer, the Royals are in need of some reinforcements in midfield.

Completing the signing of Loum would give them an option in that position, who has plenty of pedigree of playing at the top level, and who at 25-years-old, could be a useful outlet for some time to come.

It will also be interesting to see if Reading are eventually able to use their option to buy, which would be a welcome sign for the club, given the limits on signings they have had to deal with this summer, after breaching EFL financial regulations previously.