Reading secured a 2-0 victory against Charlton Athletic last weekend, courtesy of goals from Charlie Savage and Sam Smith.

The first half ended goalless, with Joel Pereira making a good save for the Royals just before the interval to keep the score at 0-0.

Their breakthrough against the Addicks came in the 66th minute, with Savage's strike from long range allowing the hosts to break the deadlock at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

10 minutes later, the home team had a second, with Adrian Akande using his speed to get down the right-hand side before crossing the ball for Smith to convert.

That all but sealed the points for the Berkshire outfit, who were able to see out the game with a clean sheet, even though Tyler Bindon had to be replaced because of an injury.

Going into the international break, which the Royals have after their game against Stockport County was postponed, they are in a fairly good position.

Considering the calibre of the opponents that they have faced, the Berkshire side can be extremely pleased with their work.

Not only have they faced some tough teams, but their takeover situation has also dragged on through that period and that has meant that they were only able to make one signing during the summer transfer window, making their performances and results even more impressive.

Sam Smith's admission after a testing start to Reading FC's season off the pitch

Smith was mightily impressive last term, even with the club's ownership situation causing real turbulence off the pitch.

However, the striker has admitted that the club's current takeover saga, with Rob Couhig yet to finalise a purchase from Dai Yongge, has affected him personally.

He told BBC Radio Berkshire (quotes via RDG.Today): "Credit to everyone especially after the chaos that’s been going on behind the scenes.

"There’s not much I can really say on the situation. But I hold my hands up – me personally it’s affected me over the transfer window.

"But it’s closed now and we’ve got to keep everyone together and build on what we built last year.

Related Reading FC's 3 most famous celebrity supporters ft Chris Tarrant The Royals have some famous fans who will be hoping to see things improve at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the coming months and years.

"It’s been difficult but we’ve got the backing of the fans and that’s all that matters."

It would be harsh to say that this chaos behind the scenes and the way it's affected him has shown in his performances, because he has had some bright moments, but he struggled a bit against Wrexham and was unable to make the impact that he would have wanted to.

Even against Wigan Athletic last month, he missed a couple of fantastic chances and was outshone by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

However, he enjoyed a brilliant moment against Charlton on Saturday, and his goal could kickstart his 2024/25 season.

Goal against Charlton Athletic could kickstart Sam Smith's 2024/25 season

After missing the early stages of last term due to an injury, he will be keen to make it for it during the opening months of this season.

In terms of his first four games, he has endured a mixed time.

As mentioned above, he missed some chances against Wigan and he struggled to impose himself on the game at Wrexham, with the Welsh side's centre-backs winning that battle.

However, his goal against Charlton at the weekend could help him to get into a rhythm.

Smith is a fairly streaky player. If he scores a goal in one game, he often goes on a decent scoring streak, which should excite the Royals' fanbase after the international break.

He may not have been short of confidence anyway, considering he was a regular scorer last term.

But his strike against the Addicks, which wasn't an easy finish due to the fact the ball was bouncing, could give him a morale boost.

Sam Smith's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 37 Goals 16 Assists 1

Another factor that should help him is the fact the transfer window is closed now.

That means his future is certain until at least the January window - and that should allow him to fully knuckle down.

A fit and in-form Smith can only be a good thing for the Royals, who need him to shine between now and the January window considering the current lack of options they have up top.