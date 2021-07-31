Reading casting eye on 28-year-old following Sheffield Wednesday exit

Reading are casting an eye on Kadeem Harris after taking the former Sheffield Wednesday winger on trial.

The Royals take on Crystal Palace in their final friendly match of pre-season this afternoon, as Veljko Paunovic prepares his side for the new season.

The club have been operating under a transfer embargo throughout the summer, meaning that they are yet to make any signings despite having Kyle Edwards and Achraf Lazaar on trial at various stages.

Ahead of this afternoon’s fixture, Berkshire Live have confirmed that former Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris is the latest player to be taken on trial by the club.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Reading FC played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score the last time Reading played at the Pirelli Stadium? 1-2 1-3 0-2 1-1

Harris is searching for a new club having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, with his contract coming to an end at Hillsborough.

The winger made 38 Championship appearances for the Owls last season, registering four assists and failing to find the net as the club were relegated to League One.

Harris has previously been monitored by Middlesbrough, but his former manager Neil Warnock decided not to pursue a deal.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad signing for Reading to be fair.

The club are clearly in the market for attacking reinforcements having bid farewell to Michael Olise earlier this summer, and Harris is a similar player to Edwards.

He is quick, skilful and is capable of creating chances, and on a free transfer, it would represent a shrewd bit of business by the Royals in what has been a tough window for them so far.