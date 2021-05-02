Reading boss Veljko Paunovic makes Norwich City comment following recent events

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has provided his congratulations to Norwich City during an interview with the Eastern Daily Press after the Canaries sealed the Sky Bet Championship title on Saturday.

The Royals found themselves on the end of a mauling in the end at Carrow Road as goals from Kieran Dowell, Xavier Quintillà Guasch and Teemu Pukki saw Daniel Farke’s men march to a 4-1 victory after Josh Laurent had put the visitors ahead early on in the game.

It marked yet another impressive victory in what has been a fabulous campaign by all accounts for the club, who will now start to put plans in place ahead of their return to the top flight after clinching the title in typically brilliant fashion.

Speaking after the game, Paunovic was quick to offer immense praise to the newly crowned champions:

“Firstly, I have to congratulate Norwich.

“They have done a very good job – that is obvious. And they have been consistent throughout the whole season. We have to acknowledge a very good team and we wish them the best of luck.”

The Canaries will now be looking to round off their season in style as they visit Barnsley on the 8th May for their final game of the campaign.

The Verdict

Norwich have been by far the best side in the division this term and are fully deserving of all the plaudits that are coming their way.

Paunovic quite rightly mentions their consistency and that undoubtedly has been one of the key facets that has contributed to their success.

Now their aim will be to consolidate in the Premier League in order to avoid a repeat of the disastrous 2019/20 season and if they are able to, hold onto their key men.

However in the meantime, the players and staff should quite rightly enjoy their achievements as they have by all accounts, stormed back to the top flight at the first attempt.