Reading boss Veljko Paunovic makes admission about potential player departure

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic refused to rule out the departure of striker George Puscas after the defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Paunovic admitted ‘anything can happen’ after being posed the question on Puscas’s future.

The transfer window closes in less than a week and Puscas has been subject to speculation surrounding his future since the window opened.

The Romanian scored his first league goal of the season in the defeat to Huddersfield, latching onto a pass from John Swift before slotting the ball into the corner, a good finish from a player certainly short of confidence.

When asked about his future, Paunovic told Berkshire Live: “Puscas is our player and I’ve always said he will be important for us and he will score goals.

“I’m happy he has contributed two goals this month. I think he will only get better. But in football, anything can happen, especially in the transfer window. Things can change.”

Italian Serie B side Pisa are the latest club to be linked with a move for Puscas, who has also reportedly been on the radar of several other clubs in recent weeks.

Puscas still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, securing his future with the Royals until the end of the 2023/24 season, meaning Reading are under no pressure to sell the striker this month.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Puscas leave the Madjeski this month considering his lack of goals this season.

Lucas Joao’s return could push Puscas further out the door but Reading remain light of players in the forward area so any departure must be immediately replaced, especially considering the future of Andy Carroll remains unclear.

Indeed, with Reading still locked in a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship, they can ill afford to leave themselves short on attacking firepower by the time the window closes.