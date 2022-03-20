Reading boss Paul Ince makes ‘perfect’ claim after 1-0 win over Blackburn

Reading manager Paul Ince has claimed that the win over Blackburn was “the perfect performance” after Josh Laurent scored late in the game.

Josh Laurent’s late winner was the difference between Reading and Blackburn as the Royals took a vital three points home.

Despite creating a number of chances in the first half, Reading were unable to break through an inspired Thomas Kaminski in the Rovers goal.

However, Ince’s side found the breakthrough thanks to a brilliant finish from Josh Laurent who curled an effort home from 25 yards, his first goal of the season which left Paul Ince full of praise for his side.

Speaking to media after the game, he said: “Defensively, we were outstanding. The back four had to defend at times because it all got a little bit nervy.

“In many ways it was probably a perfect performance – apart from the chances we missed in the first half. We should have been 3-0 up at half-time.”

Reading showed a defensive side of their game that has been missing from the second worst defence in the league, but that was a distance memory as they restricted Blackburn to just one chances after Laurent put Reading 1-0 up.

The win now means Reading are five points clear of the bottom three and play Barnsley immediately after the international break in a huge six-pointer.

The Verdict

It was certainly an impressive performance from Reading and exactly what they need after a few heavy defeats.

The draw in midweek against Bournemouth would have meant nothing had they not picked up the three points in this game but it gives them some much needed confidence and momentum going into a busy period of the season.

As for Ince, he’s proving a few people wrong and this performance could be the foundation for a strong finish to the season.