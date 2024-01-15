Highlights Reading defender Tom Holmes is having a medical at Luton Town, but he will rejoin Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

Reading is currently struggling in League One and in the relegation zone, despite recent good form.

Reading's financial woes and ownership issues have led to protests by fans and reports of players eating microwaved meals. The club may have to sell its best players.

Reading defender Tom Holmes is having a medical at Premier League strugglers Luton Town.

According to Football Insider, he will be having a medical on Monday (January 15th) ahead of a move to Kenilworth Road.

The report also claims that they have agreed a deal to sign Nelson Abbey from the club, too.

However, Holmes will not be joining up with his new side straight away, with the report also claiming that Holmes will then be rejoining Reading back on loan for the rest of the season.

Holmes has gone to make over 100 appearances since his debut for the club in 2018, having come through the club’s academy, being a local boy.

The Royals are currently struggling in League One, having been relegated from the Championship last season.

Ruben Selles’ side are currently in the relegation zone, three points adrift from safety, despite having four points deducted earlier in the season.

League One Table (Bottom 8, as it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury 27 -20 30 18 Wigan 26 +5 28 19 Burton 26 -14 28 20 Exeter 26 -21 26 21 Reading 25 -7 23 22 Cheltenham 25 -15 23 23 Carlisle 27 -19 20 24 Fleetwood 26 -24 18

They are in good form though, only losing one of their last nine in the league. They did not play on Saturday as their home match against Port Vale was abandoned, due to fans' ongoing protests against the current ownership.

Reading’s financial woes

Due to the Port Vale match being abandoned, Reading’s ownership troubles are being covered nationwide.

It has been an ongoing issue for a number of years, with the club having a total of 16 points deducted from them under the ownership of Chinese Business Dai Yongge, who has been in control of the club since 2017.

The fans have had many protests this campaign, with tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch becoming a regular occurrence at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The pitch invasion at the weekend was brought on by a report by The Athletic, which claimed that players were eating microwaved meals because the club’s caterers had left.

The club cannot afford heating so staff are working in the freezing cold, and the report also claimed that the club would be open to selling their best players for a cut-price deal, if they get money upfront.

The likes of Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs, Tyler Bindon, Charlie Savage, Abbey and Holmes were all named as players the club would be looking to sell.

Following this, Mike McGrath reported that Luton were interested in signing Abbey and Holmes, with the option of loaning one back. That player now appears to be Holmes.

Having Holmes back could boost survival hopes

With administration looking like a matter of when rather than if, Reading are looking heavily likely to be in League Two next season if further points deductions come.

Add to that losing some of their best players, who have been pivotal to this good run of form, then the club could be doomed.

However, loaning back Holmes is a massive boost to those survival hopes.

Holmes was omitted from the squad against Port Vale and was also not in the squad against Exeter City on New Year’s Day. Despite that, he started the previous five games for the club, being a solid option at the back.

Those five games were his first starts for the club since August, as he was kept out of the squad by Selles after some poor performances at the beginning of the season.

In those performances since his return to the side though, he has shown a particular calmness on the ball and in high-pressure situations, something that can be rare to find at this level.

With Holmes in good form, it is vital that Reading keep hold of him so that his form can continue. Loaning Holmes back would be massive for the club, and gives them a little more hope that they can stay in this division.