Ian Evatt has clarified that Kieran Sadlier’s future will be decided by the Bolton Wanderers player.

The 28-year-old has one-year remaining on his current contract, which has raised questions over his future with the Whites.

The Bolton boss has revealed that the deciding factor in determining the attacker’s future will be the player himself.

Sadlier has become a fan favourite at Bolton, but spent part of last season on loan at Leyton Orient due to falling down the pecking order under Evatt’s current tactical plans.

What does the future hold for Kieran Sadlier?

Carlton Palmer believes that Sadlier’s potential departure from the club would be a loss that Bolton can absorb quite easily.

The former midfielder has predicted that the forward will depart Bolton due his poor tactical fit in Evatt’s plans for the first team.

“Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has said that the popular midfield player, who has a year to run on his contract, Kieran Sadlier can decide his own future,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It wouldn’t be a massive blow for Bolton if he decides to leave because the manager has stated that, due to the playing system that they have adopted, that Kieran would struggle to fit in and so game time will be limited.

“Sadlier spent the last few months of last season on loan at Leyton Orient.

“So I think his future lies elsewhere, reading between the lines.”

Sadlier started just one league game for Bolton last season, making a further 18 appearances from the bench.

This led to his move out on loan to Leyton Orient in January, where he played a significant role in helping the O’s achieve the League Two title.

The 28-year-old contributed one goal and five assists from 19 league appearances, as Richie Wellens’ side earned promotion to the third tier.

Should Bolton Wanderers cash-in on Kieran Sadlier?

Given how little use he was to the team last year, keeping him on seems somewhat redundant.

Unless Evatt has any plans to change his tactics, then he will likely continue to hold a place on the bench at Bolton.

If a potential buyer arrives on the market, then the League One side should just look to sell at this point, even though he is well liked among the supporters.

He proved how useful he can be at a side that is a good tactical fit during his time at Leyton Orient, so focusing on getting regular game time might be the best priority for the player to have at this stage of his career.